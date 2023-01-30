Market Harborough salon to challenge bikini pic ban
A tanning salon owner has launched an appeal after he was told to remove a large image of a sunbathing woman from the front of the store.
Market Harborough District Council decided Malibu Tanning Lounge's shop front should be removed after receiving complaints it was "offensive."
Owner Jim Cole said he had taken the decision to the Planning Inspectorate.
The Leicestershire council rejected the designs due to concerns about the impact on the town's conservation area.
A government planning inspector will now decide whether the designs are appropriate for Market Harborough's town centre.
'Trying to survive'
Mr Cole said if he has to remove the frontage, rearranging his shop to allow for privacy would cost him thousands of pounds.
"We're in a time where we've got this cost-of-living crisis, we've got the energy prices which have gone up for us - and that's our main supply," he said.
"Why can't they make things that little bit easier on any small business that is out there at the moment? We're just trying to get through every single month.
"Every small business is out there trying to keep afloat and then you've got a council that is potentially going to ruin it."
An inspector not linked to the local authority will now visit the shop and decide on the frontage.
Mr Cole said he looked at other shop fronts in the area which were also "big, bright and colourful", and included examples in his appeal.
"I think if you ask anybody they won't be offended by it," he said.
"It's a lady on a beach - and she's covered up. If she didn't have her top on, I'd understand.
"It's been up there for 12 months, is it really causing that much of an issue for people? If you don't like something, look away."
A council spokesperson said: "The council is aware of the planning appeal which will be decided by a government planning inspector.
"The inspector will decide if the council's concerns about the impact to Market Harborough conservation area and town centre are well-founded.
"The applicant submitted a planning application and this was duly assessed against the Harborough Local Plan, Supplementary Planning Document and the National Planning Policy Framework."
