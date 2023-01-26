Woman seriously injured after two-car crash in village
A woman has suffered serious injuries in a two-car crash in a Leicestershire village.
Officers were called to the crash on the B6047 Shangton Road in Tur Langton, near Market Harborough at about 15:30 GMT on Wednesday.
The force said a silver Mercedes estate and brown Vauxhall Astra estate were involved in the collision.
The Vauxhall driver, who was in her 30s, was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital.
Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.
Officers have appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage.
