Olympic stadium to host students' drive against racism in sport
- Published
A group of students have set up an event to tackle racism and celebrate the achievements of black people in the sports industry.
The 2023 Black in Sport Summit (BISS) is due to be held in March at the London Stadium, which hosted the 2012 Olympics and Paralympics.
The event will involve a line-up of high-profile speakers and discussions on issues facing black people in sport.
This year's event is being sponsored by Sky.
The event will be hosted Sky Sports News presenter Mike Wedderburn and sports presenter Anita Abayomi.
BISS was set up by co-founders Ladi Ogunmekan, Samuel Ola and Emmanuel Shittu in 2022 to try to tackle discrimination and underrepresentation of black people in sport.
They said they were delighted to take the event to the venue, which is now home to West Ham United.
Mr Ogunmekan said: "The progression of BISS from what it was last year to what it's becoming this year is phenomenal.
"It's now about focusing on progression and the best solutions to the issues that BISS aims to address.
"BISS is open to people from all backgrounds and I'm really looking forward to welcoming everyone at this year's event geared towards students.
"It's incredible to have the backing of Sky and I'm excited to be working with the broadcasting giant to prepare strategies for us to make a meaningful impact in the industry for students and other aspiring professionals."
Mr Wedderburn said it was an honour to co-host the event.
He said: "The aim is to show that sport can be a welcoming, fulfilling, and safe place for black people.
"We do this by providing high-calibre contributors from all walks of sporting life.
"Elite sportsmen and women, written and broadcast journalists, chief executives, agents and many, many more share their experiences, expertise and tips to help young people on their way."
Loughborough University vice chancellor Prof Nick Jennings said: "We're thrilled that the student-led Black in Sport Summit is continuing to grow in scale and impact.
"The team behind the initiative have demonstrated incredible dedication and desire to raise awareness of the issues facing black people in the sport industry."
