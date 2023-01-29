Market Harborough: Trouble flares between fans after football match
- Published
Fighting broke out between football fans after a derby match in Market Harborough.
Leicestershire Police said officers were called to deal with disorder following the game between Harborough Town and Corby Town on Saturday evening.
One man was injured during the confrontation outside Harborough Town's ground in Northampton Road.
The club said it was appalled by the behaviour of a minority of fans.
A police spokesperson said: "Police were deployed to the scene to deal with the crowds and ensure the groups left the area safely.
"During the incident, a man in his 20s was hit in the face.
"He was treated at the scene by officers and the football club's paramedics before being taken for further medical treatment.
"His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing."
'Minority of supporters'
Officers appealed for anyone with information or video footage of the disorder to contact them.
A spokesperson for Harborough Town said: "The club are appalled at the behaviour of a minority of supporters from both clubs upon leaving the ground.
"This type of behaviour will not be tolerated and goes against all of the values of Harborough Town FC, and the club will work closely with the police to identify any supporters involved in these incidents.
"Any Harborough Town supporter who is identified to be involved will be subject to a ban from all activities at the club."
Corby Town said it was disappointed by the scenes and had a zero-tolerance approach to anti-social behaviour and violence.
