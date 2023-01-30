Samantha Boazman: Mental health unit criticised over woman's death
A woman who took her own life at a mental health hospital died due to gross neglect, an inquest jury has found.
Samantha Boazman, 54, died at Sturdee Community Rehabilitation Hospital in Leicester in October 2021.
A jury at the city coroner's court found there had been a "sequence of shortcomings" prior to her death.
Hospital bosses said "significant" improvements had been made at the facility since then.
Staff 'unaware'
Ms Boazman was found dead at the 31-bed hospital in Runcorn Road on 22 October 2021.
Her treatment prior to that was considered by an inquest jury at Leicester City and South Leicestershire Coroner's Court.
The jury concluded: "We find that there was gross neglect due to a continuous sequence of shortcomings including a lack of adequate training on the risks and triggers of patients."
The hospital was criticised for failing to remove ligature risks from bedrooms.
The jury said the majority of carers at the unit were agency staff who had not seen Ms Boazman's care plan, so were "unaware of the risk warning signs for Samantha".
"Staff did recognise Samantha's deteriorating mental health but did not adequately address this," the jury added.
A conclusion of death by misadventure was reached by the jury.
A spokesperson for Sturdee Community Hospital said: "The thoughts of everyone connected with the hospital are with the family and friends of Samantha.
"She was a patient at our hospital for over a year, and was well liked by staff and other patients.
"Since Samantha passed away, we have been working with the CQC, and all other parties, to jointly learn any lessons from Samantha's death, and to focus on the health and well-being of all our patients, which is our number one priority at all times.
"We recognise today's verdict from the coroner, and have already made significant quality improvements at the hospital since Samantha's death.
"We will now take time to reflect and see if there are any additional steps that we can take to further improve the standard of care we provide to our patients."
