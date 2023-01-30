Catalin Barladeanu: Speeding driver jailed over man's crash death
A man has been jailed for three years and three months after causing the death of another motorist in Leicestershire.
Oliver Dolici, 34, died in a crash on Ashby Road, Loughborough, on 17 May 2020.
Catalin Barladeanu was found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving after a trial this month.
The 25-year-old, of Burder Street in Loughborough, was sentenced at Leicester Crown Court on Friday.
'Consequences'
Leicestershire Police said both men were at a barbecue and travelled along the A512 in a convoy before Mr Dolici's BMW left the road, hit a wall and five stationary vehicles just after 00:00 BST.
Barladeanu left before emergency services arrived, but later returned feigning ignorance and claiming he had come to check on Mr Dolici after hearing about the crash.
As well as a custodial sentence, Barladeanu will also be banned from driving for two years and have to take an extended test.
Det Con Maggie Langton said: "A life was lost and another person now faces a term in prison for his actions. Not only did Barladeanu leave the scene of the collision but he then tried to cover his tracks by denying he was ever at the location or driving at the time.
"We are pleased that this case has now concluded and we hope this gives him the time now to reflect on his actions and the consequences."
