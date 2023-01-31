London pair jailed for robbing Leicester women in their homes
- Published
Two men who robbed women in their own homes have been jailed.
Leicestershire Police said Bogdan Cercel, 31, and 35-year-old Vasile Touth booked three women as masseuses or for sexual services performed at their own homes in Leicester.
Cash, jewellery and other items were taken, while two of the women were bound with tape and the other threatened with a knife.
They also committed robberies in Hove and Reading in 2021.
The pair, both previously of Larkway Close in London, were sentenced at Leicester Crown Court on Monday.
Cercel, who was found guilty at a trial earlier this month, was jailed for 15 years, while Touth pleaded guilty in June 2022 and was jailed for 12 years.
'Vulnerable' targets
Police said an investigation began in June 2021 after one of the defendants attended an appointment with the women.
After tracking down the suspects both men were arrested and charged, with more than 40 mobile phones found at their homes, which police believe could have been stolen from other women.
Det Insp Jenny Tattersall, who led Leicestershire Police's investigation, said there may be more victims of other crimes who have not reported offences to police.
"All of the victims in these cases are foreign nationals, and it is believed that the defendants targeted them suspecting they would be less likely to report the matter to the police," she said.
"These women can often be vulnerable, with some we believe having being trafficked into the UK, so they can be that reluctance to make a report."
Both men were sentenced on six counts of robbery and one count of assault with the intent to rob.
