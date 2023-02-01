Leicestershire workers frustrated by ongoing rail strikes
- Published
Workers in Leicestershire have expressed their frustrations with the ongoing rail strikes as they face another day without any services.
East Midlands Railway and CrossCountry were among 15 companies to take industrial action on Wednesday.
The train drivers' union, Aslef, called the strike over the long-running dispute about pay, job security and working conditions.
Further disruption was also expected on the railway on Thursday and Friday.
The Rail Delivery Group (RDG), which represents train companies, offered train drivers a 4% pay rise for two years in a row.
The deal hinged on several changes to working practices and was rejected by the unions.
Mick Whelan, general secretary of Aslef, said the proposal was unacceptable "but we are willing to engage in further discussions".
Lewis, 30, said he travelled from Leicester to Melton Mowbray for work and was "very annoyed" with the continuous strikes.
He said the journey, that would take 20 minutes by train, took him over an hour on the bus.
"It's about time the unions did a deal with the government.
"I'm completely in favour of the Conservative anti-strike bill going through.
"I've still not had any refunds from all the strikes back in October, November and that's a good £200 worth of money."
Callum Brookes, 27, said the strikes were also costing him money.
"I've been struggling to get to work - it has been a bit awkward for me.
"It has made me have repeat lateness at work.
"I've been having to pay for taxis so it has hit my bank as well.
"I know they're struggling so I appreciate they have to do it but it has been very frustrating."
Pamela Jacqueline, 37, lives in Loughborough and works as a nurse at Leicester Royal Infirmary.
She said having to get the bus instead of the train "greatly impacted" her day.
"I have to get up extra early and walk from St Margaret's to work - that means I'm already tired.
"I do support their cause but it's affecting key workers," she said.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.