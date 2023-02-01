Mike Veale: Under-fire ex-police chief resigns from CEO role
The chief executive officer for a police and crime commissioner's (PCC) office has resigned just two months after being appointed.
Ex-Cleveland Police boss Mike Veale was given the interim job with the PCC for Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Rupert Matthews in December.
The former chief constable is facing a gross misconduct probe.
Mr Matthews said the decision was made "in light of the continued negative media coverage".
Mr Veale is awaiting a misconduct hearing after standing down from Cleveland Police in 2019.
He is accused of breaching "standards of professional behaviour" during his time with the force.
The former police boss also led a controversial inquiry into sexual abuse allegations against the late Prime Minister Sir Edward Heath, while previously in charge of Wiltshire Police.
Mr Matthews said: "In light of the continued negative media coverage regarding his, albeit temporary, appointment he felt that this move was in the best interests of my office.
"It's disappointing but I understand his position.
"I said in December that I would recruit to the substantive post in the new year, so very little has actually changed.
"I will update the panel on my arrangements in due course."
The decision to appoint him to Leicestershire's PCC was criticised last year.
Labour frontbencher Lord Rosser said it was a "pretty sick joke" that Mr Veale was advising Mr Matthews with a pending misconduct hearing.
