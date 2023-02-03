Model University of Leicester student graduates at 86
A student has celebrated graduating 70 years after leaving school.
Stan Hardie has been awarded his PhD in history from the University of Leicester as the oldest member of its class of 2023.
The 86-year-old said he was "seriously relieved" to have achieved his doctorate.
His supervisor described him as a "model student" and proof that nobody was ever too old to take on an intellectual challenge.
Dr Hardie, who lives in Surrey, left school at 16 and worked in the insurance industry and the City of London before retiring in the 1990s.
He then studied for a history degree at the Open University, graduated and realised he wanted to learn further.
He said: "When I retired and I was uncertain what I wanted to do, my older brother encouraged me to look at the Open University.
"I enrolled and, after doing their foundation course, I signed up for a history module and was hooked."
He started researching for his PhD at Birkbeck, University of London in 2015 but poor health forced him to withdraw.
However, four years later, he decided to relaunch his studies at the University of Leicester.
His thesis focused on the parish of Meare in Somerset and factors which influenced migration during the second half of the 19th century.
On completing his PhD, Dr Hardie said: "I am really relieved. Seriously, I am very pleased with it."
Asked if he had any further plans for studying, he said: "I think at 86 years of age I have done as much as I can."
However he urged others to consider returning to university after retiring adding: "Studying has given me great pleasure and a sense of achievement I don't think I ever felt in a reasonably successful business career.
"It opened up new worlds for me."
Dr Hardie's supervisor Dr Steven King, now of Nottingham Trent University, said: "Stan was a model student."
Dr Richard Jones, acting director of the university's Centre for Regional and Local History, said: 'We are naturally delighted that Stan has received his well-earned doctorate.
"He proves that you're never too old to take on the intellectual challenge of a PhD."
