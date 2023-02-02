Queniborough: Plan for up to 99 homes revealed by developers
A housing estate could be built on the edge of a village near to a site where proposals have already been rejected twice.
Up to 99 homes could be built on fields off Queniborough, in Leicestershire, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
The application, off Melton Road, is for outline planning permission.
A different developer has previously had a project for about 200 houses on a neighbouring site refused twice.
Developer Hollins Strategic Land submitted the new proposal to Charnwood Borough Council in January.
Potential housing locations
As the developer's request is for outline planning permission, details on the number, layout and design of the properties will be laid out at a later date if the council approves the scheme.
The developer has said there would be two, three, four and five-bed houses, with 40% earmarked for "affordable" homes.
The neighbouring site saw Hallam Land Management's plans for 220 houses refused in 2018 due to concerns it would encroach on the countryside separating Queniborough and East Goscote.
Hallam then lodged an application in 2020 for up to 200 houses on the same plot of land, but it was refused for the same reason in March 2021.
However, both sites were included in the council's draft local plan as potential locations for housing.
Comments can be made on the council's planning portal until 16 February.
