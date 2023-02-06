Husband to take on three peaks challenge after death of wife, 35
A man hopes to raise £10,000 for the hospice that cared for his wife before she died, aged just 35.
Rosy Chetwynd-Appleton passed away before Christmas, having been diagnosed with a rare cancer in October.
She and husband Mike Manger married a week before she died and now he plans to take on the Welsh Three Peaks challenge to raise money for LOROS.
The hospice, in Glenfield, Leicestershire, said Mr Manger's fundraising was inspiring.
Mr Manger, 38, from Anstey, in Leicestershire, said his wife was a "heart-warming, colourful and beautiful person" who worked as a weave technician at Loughborough University.
He said: "Unfortunately, from the point where Rosy was diagnosed and told the cancer was not curable, she became very ill very quickly.
"We'd been together for six years and we'd talked about getting married but when it was clear she did not have long we decided to have a shotgun wedding at our house.
"We invited our friends round who decorated the place. It was a lovely day."
Mr Manger said he had become his wife's full time carer but struggled as she became more poorly.
He said: "I genuinely don't know what I'd have done without LOROS's support.
"They did everything to make sure she was as comfortable as possible towards the end.
"And when I visited and the nurses saw me crying in the corner, they looked after me - and Rosy's mum and brother who visited her.
"LOROS is such an amazing place and I just wanted to do something to thank them."
Mr Manger, a keen hiker, and a 14-strong team of friends will climb the peaks of Snowdon, Cadair Idris and Pen y Fan over three days at the end of April.
Some £2,000 was collected for LOROS at his wife's funeral and more than £3,000 has already been pledged ahead of the challenge.
He added: "I initially didn't want to set a target but people have been amazing and generous.
"I would love it if I could get to £10,000."
Debbie Thrussell, LOROS fundraising coordinator, said: "We're blessed to have some truly amazing supporters, who think of others even during their own tragedy.
"Mike is such an individual, and his fundraising is inspiring. We'll be supporting him and his family every step of the way."
