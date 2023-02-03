Kieron Moore murder: Man who killed 20-year-old jailed for life
A man who fatally stabbed a 20-year-old has been jailed for life for murder.
Mason Mills will serve a minimum of 21 years in prison for killing Kieron Moore in Leicester on 12 November 2021.
Leicestershire Police said a doctor performed open heart surgery on Mr Moore at the scene in Marriott Road, Aylestone, but he died shortly afterwards.
Mills, 25, of Boulter Crescent, Wigston, was convicted and sentenced at Leicester Crown Court on Friday.
Life 'wasted'
Police said Mr Moore and Mills had been involved in an argument, which "evolved into a fight" shortly before midnight.
He was pronounced dead at the scene just before 00:40 GMT on 13 November, the force added.
Mr Moore had tried to raise awareness of knife crime just months before he died.
His mother, Amanda Moore, said: "My son's life has been wasted."
In a statement following the sentencing, Mr Moore's family said: "Kieron died just a stone's throw from our home. Seeing him lying in the street - with paramedics trying to save him - is something no parent should ever have to see.
"He always wanted a 21st birthday party and last May we held a celebration in his memory so we could fulfil his wish.
"No sentence will ever reflect the pain and heartache inflicted upon us. While we'll never come to terms with losing Kieron, he'll forever be in our broken hearts and his memories will live on."
A jury also found Mills guilty of possession of an offensive weapon, for which he was given 12 months in prison - a sentence that will run concurrently.
Det Insp Jenni Heggs added: "Mills and Kieron were not known to one another before Kieron was stabbed. While we don't know exactly what led to the argument occurring, we do know it resulted in Mills arming himself with a knife.
"This case has taken some time to come to court and I hope today's outcome will provide a degree of closure to the families of those involved."
