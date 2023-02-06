Great Dalby: Man fined after trees felled outside former chapel
The owner of a former village chapel has been fined after removing historic yew trees without permission.
Two trees were removed outside the front of the old chapel in Main Street, Great Dalby, Leicestershire.
Benjamin Paget, who owns the property, pleaded guilty to cutting down both trees, without getting prior approval from Melton Borough Council.
At Leicester Magistrates' Court, he was fined £500 per tree and ordered to pay £1,400 in costs.
The property is located in Great Dalby's conservation area, which is in place to "manage and protect the special architectural and historic interest" of the village.
It was listed for sale at the start of 2022, and an application to convert it into a three-bed home was submitted to the council in October later that year.
The council said its initial investigation was prompted by a report from a "concerned resident".
Paget, 41, of Hall Orchard Lane, Frisby on the Wreake, Leicestershire, was fined on Wednesday.
Councillor Alison Freer, portfolio holder for climate, access, and engagement, said: "We are satisfied with the outcome of this successful prosecution.
"We take enforcement matters very seriously as they impact on the local, natural environment and history of the borough. We are keen to uphold and promote a robust but fair planning enforcement regime to ensure people are not flouting the planning rules and damaging the borough.
"We will continue to take action when these are being breached and encourage people to seek planning advice before going ahead with work."
