School marks Lancaster bomber crash anniversary
- Published
A primary school has held a service to mark the 75th anniversary of a fatal Lancaster bomber crash nearby.
The plane came down in Wigston, Leicestershire, during a thunderstorm on 4 February 1946 killing six Polish airmen onboard.
The debris from the crash - in a field behind All Saints Church of England Primary School - damaged several homes.
Secretary of Wigston Civic Society Colin Towell said the anniversary was important for people in the area.
'Devastating'
The Lancaster bomber's crew were members of the Polish air force who had opted to stay in Britain rather than return home to Communist rule after World War Two.
They had taken off on a training flight from RAF Faldingworth, in Lincolnshire, but it is believed the plane was struck by lightning.
Some witnesses said the pilot had banked hard to avoid coming down in the centre of Wigston, probably saving many lives.
Mr Towell said: "Fortunately, there were no fatalities on the ground and only minor injuries but there was considerable damage to property.
"It was a school day and many pupils at Long Street Modern School - which is now the Record Office - had gone home for dinner but about 80 remained at school.
"They had been called back into school from the playground because of a severe thunderstorm when the roaring sound of aeroplane engines was heard and a Lancaster bomber appeared, on fire, from the clouds.
"It crashed into the field behind the school with devastating results."
The school later became All Saints, which holds a memorial event each year to remember the airmen.
There is also a permanent exhibition in the school, as well as a memorial tree and seat in the playground.
