Leicester Comedy Festival: Comedian Stewart Lee praises talent
Comedian Stewart Lee has praised a comedy festival that is returning for its 30th year.
The Leicester Comedy Festival has hundreds of shows planned at venues across the city.
Pubs, clubs and bars are preparing to host performances from Wednesday until 26 February.
Lee who - along with Jo Brand - has become a patron of the event said it was a "must-see" festival that continued to deliver.
The comedian said he was honoured to become a festival patron adding: "Comedy makes us see light in the darkness and it helps us to understand the mad world we live in through the lens of laughs.
"There's rarely been a time comedy has been needed more, and Leicester Comedy Festival continues to deliver it.
"From big names that help make it a must-see to the kind of new talent so deserving of its support, the festival's programme lands all across the social spectrum."
The fifth UK Kids' Comedy Festival is also being hosted by the city over the coming weeks.
Comedians Eshaan Akbar and Sisika have also been announced as festival patrons.
Performers lined up for this year's festival include Seann Walsh, Milton Jones, Nish Kumar and Nina Gilligan.
Rosie Jones has become a patron of the kids' comedy festival along with children's author Michael Rosen.
She said: "As a comedian who also writes children's books this could not be more up my street.
"I love making people laugh, especially kids, so here's to lots more daft events where we can be funny and very, very silly."
