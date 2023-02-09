Earl Shilton hotel asylum seekers moved out of area says MP
Asylum seekers at the centre of row over the use of an "unsafe" hotel have been moved elsewhere, an MP has said.
Dr Luke Evans, MP for Bosworth in Leicestershire, raised the issue last year after being alerted to activity at a property in Earl Shilton.
He said the Home Office had "failed to follow the correct process" to keep local authorities informed.
In a statement he thanked the community and local services for their "support, patience and cooperation".
Dr Evans told Parliament in November he was first made aware of the issue when constituents reported activity at the Earl Shilton property.
He said the building had earlier been rated as unsuitable due to health and safety concerns, especially fire, and it was "completely unacceptable" local authorities had not been told.
Now he says he has been made aware the asylum seekers are no longer at the hotel.
He said: "I have continued to have follow up meetings with senior Home Office officials, local council officials, the police and health services to keep on top of the situation and ensure the correct process is being followed.
"This morning my office, as well as the relevant authorities in our area, were notified that the asylum seekers have been relocated out of our area.
"I want to thank the community and our excellent local services for their support, patience and cooperation with all involved."
A Home Office spokesperson said: "We continue to provide safe accommodation for destitute asylum seekers who need it as we work to end the use of hotels, which are costing UK taxpayers almost £6m a day.
"Individuals housed in our accommodation may be moved to other locations in line with the Allocation of Accommodation guidance."
