£3m plan set out to make Loughborough safer and more attractive
Nearly £3m has been pledged to projects aimed at making a town centre safer and more attractive to visitors.
The investment is set to see an expansion of Loughborough's CCTV camera network, new digital heritage trails around the town centre and the creation of a plaza for public events.
The £2.87m has been committed to the scheme, called Living Loughborough, by the Loughborough Town Deal Board.
Council leaders said they hoped the work would support town businesses.
Some of the money is to be be spent on improving the town's market, including the establishment of the new plaza in Market Place, creating cabins for traders.
Digitals signs are proposed across the town to alert visitors to events and facilities.
As well as the CCTV expansion, 100 new radios are set to be purchased for shops to help prevent retail crime, the town deal board said.
'Transformational'
Town parks have also been earmarked for improvement with a new events area in Southfields Park, and improvements to the Queen's Park entrances from Granby Street and the Granby Street car park.
The plans also include new lighting to the Queen's Park bandstand and improved lighting of the landmark Carillon Tower.
The outdoor café seating at Charnwood Museum could also be improved and free public wi-fi is set to be expanded to include Ward's End, Devonshire Square, Bedford Square and Queen's Park.
Charnwood Borough Council is leading the project and leader Jonathan Morgan said: "The project has many different aspects that will bring numerous benefits for the people who visit, work, trade and live in the centre of our beautiful, historic market and university town."
Chair of Love Loughborough Business Improvement District (BID) Lez Cope Newman, said the schemes would be transformational for the town centre.
He added: "We are also keen to make our town centre a safe and inviting place.
"CCTV will be expanded but we will also be working with partners, retailers and those involved in the night time economy to make sure visitors feel safe and secure when in town."
