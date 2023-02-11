Lady Jane Grey: Grant to preserve ruins of nine days' queen's home
- Published
Plans to protect the ruins of the birthplace of England's nine days' queen Lady Jane Grey have been helped by a Historic England grant.
The heritage watchdog has given £37,160 to help assess the condition of Bradgate House, in Leicestershire.
Much of the mansion, now within Bradgate Park, has fallen down but efforts are under way to preserve what still stands.
The Bradgate Park Trust has welcomed the grant.
The money will be used to examine the remnants of the 15th Century Grade II* listed scheduled monument and establish what repairs it requires.
Lady Jane, a Protestant great-niece of Henry VIII, was born at Bradgate House in 1537 and became queen on 9 July 1553.
She was deposed by her Catholic cousin Mary I nine days later and then executed, aged 17, in 1554.
Park bosses said conserving the brick ruins, mostly low walls and foundations with some higher towers and a chapel, would prevent future deterioration and ensure visitors could safely tour the site.
Part of the grant will also pay for an investigation of the chapel's original ceiling, which is currently obscured by a false ceiling and potentially hides a fine mural.
Historic England's heritage at risk surveyor Amanda White said: "Bradgate House is one of the earliest brick buildings in the country to have been built without defences.
"It was built on a grand scale and is an important medieval site, which demonstrates the wealth of those at the very highest level of late medieval society.
"The house is today a ruinous complex with isolated structural concerns and broader repair needs. Historic England is pleased to support the trust to better understand the repair needs of this fantastic site."
Bradgate Trust director James Dymond said: "Bradgate House is a much-loved and iconic area for visitors to the park as it is home to so much important history.
"It's vital that it is conserved for future generations to admire, enjoy and study.
"The trust is delighted to receive this grant from Historic England as the first step to conserving the ruins and improving the future visitor experience there."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk