Three arrested over suspected international PPE fraud
- Published
Three people, including a husband and wife, have been arrested in connection with international fraud involving personal protective equipment (PPE).
The National Crime Agency (NCA) said the couple were arrested during two raids in Loughborough on Wednesday morning.
The other man was detained in Lytham St Annes, Lancashire.
The NCA say the group may have defrauded companies by up to £1.9m during the Covid pandemic.
Investigators believe the Loughborough man set up a UK company that agreed deals worth more than $35m (£28.9m) to supply nitrile gloves to companies in the US and Germany.
But the NCA said a holding account was used to access the money without ever satisfying the sale terms.
'Priority area'
During raids, high value items including a car, jewellery, watches and digital devices were seized by officers.
The NCA said the man's wife was suspected of helping to launder the money, while the man from Lytham St Annes is believed to have aided the scheme.
All three remain in custody, the NCA added.
Branch Commander Mick Pope, said: "We continue to treat this as a priority area and thank Leicestershire Police for their ongoing support.
"Work is under way with law enforcement partners in the US and Germany to further this investigation."
