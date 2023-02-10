Tehleigher Bunting: Speeding drug-driver jailed for killing girl, 14
- Published
A speeding motorist deemed medically unfit to drive killed a 14-year-old girl who was walking arm-in-arm with her friend on the pavement.
Aaron Carter, 38, had epilepsy and had smoked cannabis before hitting Tehleigher Bunting in Braunstone Lane, Leicester, in October.
The teenager died at the scene.
At Leicester Crown Court, Carter was jailed for nine years after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.
Judge Mark Watson told him: "Tehleigher stood no chance".
The court heard on the morning of 26 October, a witness on Braunstone Lane described Carter's black Vauxhall Astra as being driven like a "bullet".
Jonathan Dunne, for the prosecution, said it was likely Carter was driving 55mph in a 30mph zone.
Carter had been attempting to overtake another car when he mounted the pavement and struck the teenager as she walked with her friend.
Despite the efforts of people nearby who tried to help, she died at the scene.
Her friend suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.
Carter claimed he had suffered a seizure but the judge said this was "plainly not true" and blamed the "dangerous driving" under the influence of drugs as the main factor.
Judge Watson said Carted had "ignored" medical advice to stop driving due to his epilepsy and did not take medication to keep seizures under control.
"Despite attendances to hospital and your GP, you failed to take treatment you were given," he said.
"You were told not to drive by medical professionals and you were told to contact the DVLA.
"I am perfectly satisfied you were well aware of the potential to have a seizure and you should not have been driving at all.
"You demonstrated a selfish, disregard towards others."
Tehleigher, a student at Fullhurst Community College in Leicester, was described as a "confident and beautiful" person who was "loving and affectionate with a great sense of humour".
A statement from her family said: "As a parent, you never expect that you'll one day be talking about the death of your children and doing so now is still something we're struggling to come to terms with.
"Christmas wasn't the same. It didn't feel right sitting at a table with an empty space and it's a feeling that's never going to go away."
Adrian Amer, defending, said Carter was "extremely remorseful" and told officers he wanted to take his own life after being arrested.
Judge Watson told Carter he will spend half of his jail term in prison and the second half on licence.
He was also disqualified from driving for life.
Investigating officer Det Con Emma Mitchell said: "This incident has, understandably, had a devastating impact on Tehleigher's family and those who knew her.
"No prison sentence is going to bring her back, but I hope her family can feel a sense of justice that the man who took their daughter's life is now serving time behind bars - and that this will provide a degree of closure and allow them to move on as best they can."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.