Thousands of new trees to be planted at Bradgate Park
Thousands of trees are to be planted to create a new woodland at a popular country park.
The trees are being planted in the northern part of Bradgate Park, near Newtown Linford in Leicestershire.
The new wood will be open to park visitors to explore once the 5,000 trees are established.
Park bosses said the £75,000 project, funded by The National Forest Company, would enhance the park landscape and create a new wildlife habitat.
The planting is expected to take place throughout February in Alablaster Hayes field, an area of green space off Roecliffe Road and next to Swithland Woods.
'Beloved'
The wood will be made up of wild cherry, silver birch and different types of oak and will have paths, park benches, two boards and a leaf rubbing post where children can take their own imprint of their favourite leaves.
National Forest Company director of operations Louise Driver said: "Bradgate Park is a beloved open space for the people of Leicestershire and the National Forest and the new woodlands, hedgerows and parkland trees enabled by this funding will ensure the park will be rich in wildlife for generations to come."
Director of the Bradgate Park Trust James Dymond said: "The opportunity to expand Bradgate Park's woodland area means visitors will have even more areas to explore and enjoy, and that the trust is helping to do its bit to mitigate climate change."
