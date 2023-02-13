Police investigate after hunt saboteur is hit by horse
- Published
Police say they are investigating an incident in which a horse rider "collided" with a hunt saboteur while jumping over a gate.
The hunt saboteurs claim the rider deliberately "ploughed" into the woman, who had been standing behind the gate.
However, the Cottesmore Hunt claims the woman deliberately put herself into the path of the jumping horse.
The incident in Rutland was filmed by the hunt saboteurs, who have passed the footage on to police.
Leicestershire Police said in a statement: "Officers are investigating an incident in which a horse rider collided with a woman.
"The incident happened in a field in Station Road, Whissendine, shortly after 1.45pm on Saturday 11 February.
"The woman did not suffer any serious injuries. Enquiries into the incident are ongoing."
The rider is believed to be Sam Jones, huntsman for the Cottesmore Hunt.
Describing what happened, Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs said: "Sabs were keeping eyes on from a locked gate. Jones came up to the gate and sabs told him he'd have to go round.
"With one sab still sat on the gate and another moving away from it, Jones recklessly jumped his horse over the gate colliding with one sab, knocking them to the ground."
However, the Cottesmore Hunt gave a different version of events, and said it was "investigating potential criminal charges" against the hunt saboteur.
A statement from the hunt said: "An experienced horseman, on a very capable horse, Sam assessed the situation, verbally warned of his intentions to jump the gate and requested they keep clear, he viewed his line over the gate and jumped.
"As his horse took off, it is clear to see that the previously stationary person moved, deliberately putting themselves in the path of the jumping horse, potentially causing injury to themselves, the horse and Sam."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk