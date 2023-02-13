Lutterworth: Crews tackle blaze at thatched roof pub
Crews are at the scene of a fire at a 16th Century thatched roof pub in a Leicestershire town.
The county's fire service said it was alerted to the blaze at The Shambles in Bell Street, Lutterworth, at 13:37 GMT.
On arrival, crews found the building - which was first used as a pub in 1791 - was well alight.
The main road through town has been closed with buses diverted and a request has been made to isolate gas and electricity.
