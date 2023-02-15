Inadequate care home puts residents 'at risk'
An inadequate Leicester care home will stay in special measures after a new inspection identified a series of failings.
Residents at Gratia Residential Care Limited, in Groby Road, were found to be "at risk of avoidable harm".
Also leadership was criticised as "weak", staff were not safely recruited and "dirt and debris" were found.
The Care Quality Commission will carry out another inspection within six months.
The home, which provides personal care for up to 20 people, was subject to an unannounced inspection in late 2022, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The CQC said one person staying at the home had been previously identified as "displaying inappropriate behaviour towards others" but the care provider had failed to safely manage those risks.
Other safety concerns were consistently raised, with issues surrounding safeguarding systems, lack of water temperature checks and improper personal emergency evacuation plans.
Also medicines were not managed safely, leaving residents at risk of receiving their medicine incorrectly.
'Out of touch'
Ineffective cleaning practices were also noted, as inspectors found unclean equipment and unremoved dirt and debris inside the home.
Staffing concerns were highlighted with inspectors saying there were not enough staff to meet people's needs.
The report said: "Staff were not safely recruited. We reviewed three staff files and found none of them to meet legal requirements because they did not contain proof of staff members' identity.
"Two files also did not contain sufficient references to ensure they were of suitable character and experience to complete their role."
The criticism of the home's leadership went further, with inspectors labelling it as "weak" and "out of touch".
As the home has not improved on its inadequate rating, it will remain under special measures, the CQC said.
Gratia Residential Care Limited has been contacted for comment.
