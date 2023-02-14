Man arrested after hunt saboteur is hit by horse
- Published
A man has been arrested following an incident in which a horse "collided" with a hunt saboteur while jumping over a gate.
Leicestershire Police said the 34-year-old was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and remains in custody.
The arrest comes after Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs posted footage online of the incident in Whissendine, Rutland.
They had been filming the Cottesmore Hunt when it happened.
Police said they were called to a field in Station Road shortly after 13:35 GMT on Saturday, after receiving "a report that a horse had collided with a woman".
They said the hunt saboteur did not suffer any serious injuries during the incident.
