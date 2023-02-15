Man bailed after hunt saboteur is hit by horse
A man who was arrested following an incident in which a horse "collided" with a hunt saboteur while jumping over a gate has been released on bail.
The 34-year-old was arrested on suspicion of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm on Tuesday.
The arrest came after Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs posted footage online of the incident in Whissendine, Rutland.
The group had been filming the Cottesmore Hunt when it happened on Saturday.
Leicestershire Police said the arrested man had now been released on bail.
The force said they were called to a field in Station Road shortly after 13:35 GMT on Saturday, after receiving "a report that a horse had collided with a woman".
They said the hunt saboteur, a woman in her 60s, did not suffer any serious injuries during the incident.
Det Insp Charles Edwards said: "Our investigation into this incident is continuing. We are aware of footage posted online and would urge caution about sharing such content while inquiries are ongoing."
