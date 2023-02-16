University of Leicester exhibition celebrates Shakespeare anniversary
- Published
An exhibition to celebrate the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare's First Folio is to launch in Leicester.
The University of Leicester said it planned to hold the event at the David Wilson Library until 24 April.
Published in 1623, the First Folio is the name given by modern scholars to the first published collection of William Shakespeare's plays.
The exhibition will showcase items from the university's archives and special collections.
Although the university does not have a First Folio, it does have an original Fourth Folio, dating from 1685, as well as an annotated copy of King Lear from 1776, containing notes from the famous English actor David Garrick.
The university said the exhibition would explore Shakespeare's library of classical literature, historical chronicles, religious text and philosophical writings which helped to shape and inspire his poetic and dramatic works.
Dr Christina Wolf, from the Centre for International Training and Education (CITE), which collaborated on the exhibition, said: "The aims of this exhibition are to highlight the connections between Shakespeare's work and the works of others, and showcase the rare items held at the University of Leicester's special collections.
"The exhibition celebrates the publication of the Folio 400 years ago and the work of Shakespeare's editors in our own time."
The free exhibition will be open every day between 09:30 and 16:30 GMT.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.