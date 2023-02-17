Lutterworth pub blaze family thank community for support
The family that runs an 18th Century pub which was largely destroyed by fire have thanked the community for their support since the blaze.
George and Denise East were forced to leave their business and their home when The Shambles in Lutterworth, Leicestershire, caught fire.
Pub regulars and other supporters have raised more than £2,000 to help them.
The couple's daughter Stacey Castle said they could not thank people enough.
Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the pub, in Bell Street, when the building went up in flames at 13:37 GMT on Monday.
It has confirmed the fire started in a chimney stack and then spread to the thatched roof.
Though the flames were eventually extinguished, the property was gutted by the blaze.
Mrs Castle, who managed the premises with her mother and stepfather until November 2021, said: "We're all totally devastated. None of us are coping well at all.
"It was mum and George's home, as well as their business. We've been able to salvage a few personal things but almost everything has gone.
"The first floor was destroyed by fire and the ground floor has been water damaged.
"We've been told it could take months to sort out.
"Mum and George are in a hotel with their dogs, Quincey and Poppy, at the moment while we work out what's happening but we are taking it a day at a time. That's all we can do."
Mrs Castle added: "People have been so kind with their offers of essentials - food, clothes and accommodation. We can't thank them enough.
"The donations page has had more than £2,000 which is incredible."
She said the pub had been taped off and owners Marston's Brewery were dealing with insurance issues.
She added: "It's just really hard to say right now what's going to happen [in the future]. It's a listed building so that complicates things."
Marston's told the BBC it intended to rebuild and reopen the pub in the long-term but the company said the process would not be a quick one.
A fire service spokesperson said: "The cause was a chimney fire that breached the chimney stack in the roof space and spread to thatch.
"There are no further hot spots identified and this incident has now been handed over to the insurance company and on site security."
