Dogs found in 'horrendous' state in van in Leicestershire countryside
- Published
Police have rescued 18 dogs found in a "staggeringly poor state" in the back of a van.
A 35-year-old man has been arrested following the discovery just outside Tilton-on-the-Hill, Leicestershire, on Tuesday afternoon.
The caged dogs, which included puppies, had no food or water, and were in the "worst condition" they had ever seen, police said.
They have been placed in the care of the RSCPA.
Leicestershire and Rutland Rural Policing Team officers stopped the van at about 14:00 GMT.
A man - arrested on suspicion of breaching an Animal Welfare Act order preventing them from keeping dogs until 2025 - has been bailed pending further enquiries.
The RSCPA said the dogs had received "urgent veterinary attention" but some were "still very poorly".
Police called the discovery "horrendous", and said the van's "stench was eye-watering".
A statement added: "Two dogs in the front were safely removed, which enabled us to drive the van off the main road to somewhere safe so we could remove the remaining dogs.
"The crew dealing with this incident yesterday have well over 40 years' policing experience collectively - they agreed that it was probably the worst conditions they'd ever seen dogs kept in.
"Whilst this was a particularly horrendous incident resulting in numerous police resources, there was a sense of relief knowing that the dogs would get the care they desperately need."
A spokesperson for the RSPCA said: "We were called by the police to attend an incident they were dealing with - after a number of dogs were found inside a van.
"Eighteen dogs - including a number of puppies - had been seized by the police and were taken for urgent veterinary attention.
"The dogs have now been placed in [our] care - some of the dogs are still very poorly."
