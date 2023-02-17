Prostate cancer found after wife urged husband to see GP
A husband and wife plan to walk 11,000 steps a day throughout March to raise money for a cancer charity.
Graham and Katherine Cross are taking park in Prostate Cancer UK's March the Month challenge.
Mr Cross discovered he had the disease six years ago after his wife persuaded him to visit a doctor when he was suffering symptoms he thought were caused by blood pressure medication.
The charity thanked the couple.
The couple, from Earl Shilton in Leicestershire, are doing the fundraiser for the fifth time and have urged others to join them and visit their GPs if there are signs they may have cancer.
Mr Cross, 53, who has had surgery and radiotherapy to treat his cancer, said: "If it wasn't for Katherine my situation could've been very different.
"I'm lucky she noticed something was not quite right and prompted me to take that step and visit my GP."
Mrs Cross, 47, said: "Five years ago, Graham had surgery to remove his prostate.
"We'll be taking on this challenge together, using this time to reflect on what we've both been through and what we've got to look forward to, like our 30th wedding anniversary.
"Thankfully Graham is now doing well and Prostate Cancer UK played a huge part in supporting us through Graham's prostate cancer journey."
The charity says the 11,000 daily steps that make up the March the Month challenge signify 11,000 who die from prostate cancer each year.
The money raised will fund research and help awareness of the disease.
Nicola Tallett, director of fundraising at Prostate Cancer UK, said: "March the Month participants have well and truly shown how friends, families and communities can work together, locally and across the UK to help save lives.
"We thank everyone for going that extra mile."
