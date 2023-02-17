Leicester: Motorcyclist dies after crash with van

The man received treatment but died at the scene in Kirby Road, Glenfield

A motorcyclist has died following a crash with a van in Leicestershire.

Police said a Suzuki motorcycle and a Mercedes van crashed near the junction of Kirby Road and The Mill Lane in Glenfield at about 07:10 GMT.

The motorcyclist, a man his 30s, was treated at the scene but died from his injuries.

Nobody else was injured and and officers said they would like to hear from anyone who saw the crash or has footage.

