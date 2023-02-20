Leicester bridge replacement set to cause months of disruption
Significant disruption is expected along a busy Leicester road due to work to replace a bridge.
Barratt Homes is set to replace the Watkin Road bridge, off Upperton Road, from Monday 27 February. The work is scheduled to last about nine to 10 months.
The developer is carrying out the work as part of the construction of the new Freemens Meadow housing estate.
Signs put up by Leicester City Council warn drivers to prepare for delays.
The bridge will be built in two phases, allowing vehicles and pedestrian access throughout the replacement works, Barratt Homes said.
It apologised for any inconvenience the work may cause, adding "disruption will be kept to a minimum".
