Leicestershire firefighters return from Turkey earthquake mission
- Published
Four Leicestershire firefighters who assisted in rescuing people trapped under rubble in Turkey said they had never seen such widespread damage.
Ken Hughes, Terry Palmer, Kris Platts and Steve Willatt worked as part of UK International Search and Rescue Team.
They provided help to local emergency services in the city of Hatay, rescuing eight people aged between two years old and 90.
The region was hit by another strong earthquake on Monday.
The firefighters spent 10 days in total in Turkey, assisting with operations in hundreds of buildings.
Mr Hughes said he had never encountered such destruction before in his career.
"Even in our occupation we don't see devastation like we saw there," he said.
"You would drive down a street and the buildings on both sides were flattened.
"It was just a matter of trying to see through the debris and the carnage, and [see] what we could do."
Mr Platts said the size of the area affected meant rescuers were inundated with requests for help.
"Nothing quite prepares you for this scale of disaster," he said.
"It was quite frantic for a start, getting some kind of idea of where the help was needed."
The quartet's work has received attention and acclaim at home and abroad, with mystery knitter Syston Knitting Banxy one of many to pay tribute.
Mr Willatt said the support "means a hell of a lot".
"We are Leicestershire through and through, to get the Leicestershire flag out there is really, really good," he said.
"It feels really good to go out there and do our bit."
Mr Palmer said he was "really proud" of the work he and his colleagues did in difficult circumstances.
"You've got to put your emotions to one side and get on with the job in hand," he said.
"We were out there to save lives, [and] we managed to save eight lives as a team."
