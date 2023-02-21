Badger rescued after falling down manhole at cemetery
A quick-thinking RSPCA inspector used a "makeshift ladder" to rescue a badger from a manhole.
A member of the public called the charity after spotting the animal at Gilroes Cemetery and Crematorium in Leicester on 14 February.
Herchy Boal lowered two large tree branches down to the animal to help it escape.
The inspector said it was one of the more unusual jobs she has had in her 23-year career.
Ms Boal said she found the animal "staring back up at her" from the uncovered manhole, and decided to use the branches to reach it instead of trying to handle it,
Badgers are excellent climbers, but can become aggressive if placed in stressful situations, she said.
The plan was a success as a few hours later the member of the public reported the badger had climbed out.
Ms Boal said the rescue was a poignant moment, as it was three years to the day since her father's funeral at the cemetery.
Speaking to the BBC, she said: "It must've fallen in while it was wandering around at night.
"It was a concern because this is the time of year badgers have cubs or are pregnant. There was no way it could get out.
"The whole idea of a makeshift ladder was a bit of a punt but I knew they're excellent climbers. I'm happy it finally climbed out.
"Badgers, even when they're seriously injured, can turn aggressive if you try to handle them so this was the best solution.
"I know my Dad was watching over me - it was a weird coincidence but a heart-warming experience."
