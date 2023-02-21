Appeal after driver punched during argument

A driver has received hospital treatment for life-changing injuries after he was punched in the face during an argument in Leicestershire.Police said it happened when two drivers got out of their cars in Enderby Road, Blaby, at about 17:30 GMT on 12 February.They said a man in his 50s was hit, fell to the ground and hit his head on the pavement.A 43-year-old man, from Barlestone, has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He has since been released on bail.