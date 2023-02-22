Further details on Leicester railway station redevelopment released
More details on the £22m redevelopment of Leicester railway station have been released, a month before an online consultation is due to begin.
Leicester City Council said it aimed move the main entrance to face Station Street and the city centre, with a taxi rank set for Fox Street.
Last year the authority was awarded £17.6m in central government funding for the project.
If planning and listed building consent is given, work may start this year.
The Parcel Yard pub and adjacent taxi office would need to be demolished under the current scheme, and the council said the owners of the sites "have been informed of the plans and negotiations are ongoing".
Leicester mayor Sir Peter Soulsby said redesigning the railway station "is a major project that will make a huge difference to the city".
"[The] railway station is a beautiful building, but is in need of a radical overhaul to help it meet the needs of a modern city," he said.
