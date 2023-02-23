Hundreds of drivers fined by new bus lane camera

Hundreds of drivers have been caught and fined for using a bus lane by a newly installed council camera. Parts of the A50 Groby Road are now monitored by a camera installed by Leicester City Council.Warning notices were issued to 136 drivers caught using the bus lane during a two week "grace period" from 2 January, but they were not charged as the camera was newly installed.Since 16 January 314 drivers have been fined, with an average of nine caught every day.