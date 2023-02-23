Teenage murder suspect arrested over death of 79-year-old
A 17-year-old youth has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 79-year-old man in Leicester.
Leicestershire Police said emergency services were called to Queens Park Way at about 17:00 GMT on Wednesday after a report that a man had been stabbed.
Paramedics arrived, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the force said.
A 44-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man have also been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.
All three suspects remain in police custody.
Police said a murder investigation had been launched and officers would carry out door-to-door enquiries and forensic analysis.
