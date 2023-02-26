Man further arrested in Hugglescote park murder investigation
- Published
A 29-year-old man who is in custody on suspicion of murder has been further arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
Police were called to a park in Hugglescote, Leicestershire, just after 02:00 GMT on Friday to a report of a woman being attacked.
David Bettison, 43, was discovered and pronounced dead at the scene.
A woman in her 20s, who was also found injured in the park off Ashburton Road, was taken to hospital.
Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Leicestershire Police said the man, arrested on suspicion of murdering Mr Bettison, had also been detained on suspicion of attempted murder in relation to the woman.
A cordon around the park has been lifted following an examination of the scene.
Anyone with information that could help the investigation has been asked to come forward.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.