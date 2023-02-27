Man charged with murder after Hugglescote park death
A man has been charged with murder after a man was found fatally injured in a park in Leicestershire.
David Bettison, 43, was pronounced dead in the park off Ashburton Road, Hugglescote, just after 02:00 GMT on Friday.
Leicestershire Police said a woman, in her 20s, who was also found hurt, was taken to hospital for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
Kyle Morley, 29, has also been charged with her attempted murder.
Mr Morley, of Ashby Road, Coalville, Leicestershire, is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court later.
