Delays warning as bridge replacement work begins

Motorists are being warned of disruption for the next 40 weeks as work to replace a bridge in Leicester begins.Barratt Homes is starting work on the Watkin Road bridge, off Upperton Road, from Monday.The development is part of the construction of the new Freemens Meadow housing estate, and means Upperton Road will see one lane closed in each direction.Leicester City Council said "Every effort will be made to keep traffic flowing, but drivers should expect delays."