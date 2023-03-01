Maggie Aderin-Pocock: TV scientist is University of Leicester chancellor
A space scientist, best known for presenting The Sky at Night and CBeebies Stargazing, is the University of Leicester's new chancellor.
Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock said she was "taken aback" to be offered the senior post at the institution known for its space research.
She received an honorary doctorate from the university in 2018 and has worked closely with its academics.
Its vice chancellor said he was delighted to welcome the astronomer.
Dr Aderin-Pockock started her five-year role on Wednesday, succeeding former universities minister David Willetts.
She said: "When I was first approached, I must admit, I was taken aback but it seemed to make a lot of sense to me.
"I have spent a lot of time in Leicester filming with The Sky at Night.
"I made a film a few years ago that featured Leicester.
"Leicester is such a diverse and vibrant community, so to become part of that is a real honour and I am really looking forward to getting started."
Dr Aderin-Pocock, who also regularly reads the CBeebies Bedtime Stories, said: "I know the power of education.
"As a child, I went to 13 different schools and people sometimes ask 'How naughty were you?' but it it is because my parents split up when I was around four, and I moved around a lot.
"But I also have dyslexia and that meant that when I was at school I was put in a class for those with additional needs.
"I was just thought of as the unintelligent one at the back, but with education and inspiration and lots of fantastic teachers, I was able to go on to get GCSEs, A-levels and then a degree and a PhD.
"That transformed my life and to be part of the University of Leicester gives me the opportunity to share that with other people."
University vice-chancellor Prof Nishan Canagarajah, said: "I am delighted we have secured such a high-profile scientist and role model as our incoming chancellor.
"She is inspiring, because she has overcome significant barriers to achieve great success.
"Maggie has demystified science for thousands of school children.
"She challenges people to think differently, to get involved."
