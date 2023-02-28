Kegworth: Man charged after asylum seeker hotel protest
One person was arrested during a protest over a hotel in a Leicestershire village being used to house asylum seekers.
A large crowd gathered to demonstrate outside the hotel in Kegworth on Monday evening.
Leicestershire Police said it was aware of the protest and had provided a "proportionate" response.
The force said a 53-year-old man was charged with wilfully obstructing a highway with a non-motor vehicle.
He is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court on 15 March.
The Kegworth hotel is one of about 30 being used to house asylum seekers in the East Midlands while the government deals with a backlog of cases.
The demonstration was advertised on social media, with organisers citing concerns about the impact on local services.
Leicestershire Police said it had engaged with protest organisers, key partners and stakeholders beforehand.
The force added officers had left the scene by about 19:00 GMT.
Leicestershire County Council, North West Leicestershire District Council and local independent MP Andrew Bridgen have publicly opposed the hotel being used to accommodate asylum seekers.
The Bishop of Leicester Martyn Snow said hotels were not ideal accommodation for those seeking asylum but urged campaigners to show compassion.
A Home Office spokesperson said: "The number of people arriving in the UK who require accommodation has reached record levels and has put our asylum system under incredible strain.
"We engage with local authorities as early as possible whenever sites are used for asylum accommodation and work to ensure arrangements are safe for hotel residents and local people."
