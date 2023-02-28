Loughborough: Police appeal after boy, 12, bitten by dog
- Published
Police are appealing for witnesses after a 12-year-old boy was bitten by a dog.
Officers said the boy was pulled to the ground and bitten in the stomach in an alleyway off Bridge Street in Loughborough on 24 January.
Leicestershire Police said they would like to speak to a man who was pictured with a dog when the attack happened at about 14:30 GMT.
The force also asked for anyone else with information to come forward.
