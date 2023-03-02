Vegan market set to return to Loughborough town centre
A market selling only vegan produce is to be held in Loughborough.
Charnwood Borough Council is to stage the event on Sunday 12 March from 10.30 GMT.
Stalls in the town's Market Place will offer a variety of vegan street food, artisan bakes, cheeses, handmade cosmetics, ethical clothing and jewellery, and arts and crafts.
It follows a similar markets in the town held last year which the council said had been popular with shoppers.
Jenny Bokor, the council's lead member for Loughborough, said: "The two vegan markets we hosted last year were great successes and were very much welcomed by residents and visitors.
"They have an excellent range of vegan produce and stalls.
"It should be a fantastic atmosphere in Loughborough once again."
It will be the first of three vegan markets to visit Loughborough in 2023, with others planned in May and October.
