Maggie Aderin-Pocock: University of Leicester chancellor hopes role inspires others
- Published
A space scientist who has become the University of Leicester's new chancellor said she wanted to inspire others to "reach for the stars".
Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock is best known for presenting The Sky at Night and CBeebies Stargazing.
During her five-year role she said she wanted to influence others to find a career that worked for them regardless of their gender, race or background.
It comes after she opened up about having a challenging start in life.
Dr Aderin-Pocock said: "In the past, space science especially, was seen as male-dominated, not a very good ethnic mix and not very diverse at all.
"That is definitely changing and having prominent women in high-profile roles helps.
"It allows the next generation to say 'of course we can do this and we can excel in it' so it's encouraging that generation," she said.
"I want everybody within the university and beyond to be reaching for the stars.
"To work out what works for them, what they love and to have a career in that area, because if you work at what you love it's hardly working at all."
It comes after the chancellor opened up about having a challenging start in her education.
"I was just thought of as the unintelligent one at the back," she said.
Dr Aderin-Pocock said one of her other ambitions in her role as chancellor was to "sell" the city of Leicester.
She said Leicester and the university had a "thriving, diverse community" and she wanted to "let the world know".
The TV presenter said the space industry was "booming" in the UK and that Leicester - with its new Space Park - was in prime position.
With efforts across the world to make space tourism possible she said it was important to make sure it was done responsibly.
"It feels as if we've had a wild party here on Earth, made a bit of a mess of the place and then oops, let's move on to the next place.
"Let's learn lessons here and make space environmentally friendly.
"As more and more of us want to get out there, let's do it well and let's do it so we don't have an impact on the planet."
