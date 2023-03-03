Horse rescued after falling in swimming pool in Knossington
- Published
A horse has been rescued after falling into an outdoor swimming pool in Leicestershire.
Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) said it was called to Owston Road in Knossington at about 07:30 GMT by the large male animal's owner.
The horse was sedated as specialist rescuers used mechanical equipment and a harness to pull it from the water.
After being checked over by a vet, the animal was returned to its stables, the fire service said.
It added the pool had been covered at the time of the incident.
