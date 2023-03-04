Loud bang prompts calls to Leicestershire Police
A loud bang that prompted calls to police is thought to have been caused by a sonic boom from aircraft.
People using social media show the bang was reported in Leicestershire, Northamptonshire and Oxfordshire.
Leicestershire Police said there was "no concern".
Plane spotters suggested the sound may have come from an RAF Typhoon fighter jet being scrambled to assist another aircraft. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has been contacted for comment.
Lee Shellard from Syston, Leicester, said he was watching TV when he heard the bang.
"It shook ornaments and bits around the house," he told the BBC.
"But it wasn't like an earthquake, more like a big lorry had gone past. So we nipped outside to see what had happened and other people were looking out of their windows as well
"That's when I went back and checked the CCTV footage."
'Airspace closed'
Departures from Gatwick airport were reportedly suspended for 15 minutes earlier.
BBC journalist Phil Mercer tweeted he had been sitting on a plane at the airport after passengers were told "all airspace over London is closed as an aircraft has stopped communicating with air traffic control".
BBC East Midlands reporter Will Jefford in Daventry, said he thought his boiler had exploded.
"The whole house shook and we jumped out of the sofa to check if everything was okay," he said.
"You could feel the noise through the floorboards. It almost hit you in the chest - I managed to drop half my cup of tea.
"We initially thought the boiler had blown up, but I could hear a jet overhead so realised it was probably a sonic boom."
Louise Gourlay in Bicester, Oxfordshire, said her military training kicked in and hit the floor when she heard the bang.
"I'm ex-military, so I immediately 'jumped on my belt buckle' that's a move where I jumped straight down stomach to the floor," she said.
"I didn't know if it was an explosion or something, the house shook violently."
'Low boom'
Anne Marie Oostveen near Chipping Norton in Oxfordshire, told the BBC her "whole house shook".
"I was watching TV with my cat Jones and I heard a loud boom sound.
"There is some building work going on nearby so at first I just thought there was a skip being delivered to the yard next door.
"But the videos online make it sound like an explosion, to me it sounded like a low boom.
"My cat just looked up and then went back to sleep."
Luke Springhart, in Oxfordshire, posted: "Random #explosion or #sonicboom in Chipping Norton / Oxfordshire area. Whole place shook. Seems like lots of people around the UK felt it?"
Rebecca Cockroft added: "Going to assume I didn't imagine the sonic boom over #Northampton a few moments ago judging by the car alarms going off and birds scattering?"
A spokesman for Leicestershire Police, said: "We have received numerous calls in relation to a large explosion sound heard from various parts of the city and county.
"We like to reassure you that there is no concern however thank you for your immediate response to us."
What is a sonic boom?
A sonic boom is caused when planes fly faster than the speed of sound, which at ground level is around 761mph.
When travelling at this speed, also known as Mach 1, the aircraft displaces the air and creates pressure waves that become compressed and are then released in a shock wave.
As long as the aircraft is flying at Mach 1 it will generate continuous sound waves, known as a boom carpet.
An aircraft flying at 20,000 feet would create a sonic boom cone 20 miles wide.
