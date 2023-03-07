Highcross shopping centre put into receivership
Leicester's largest shopping centre has been put into receivership.
Property company Savills were appointed as receivers for Highcross Shopping Centre Ltd in February, documents show.
The day-to-day running of the building, which is located in Leicester city centre, has been taken over by the company.
Matthew Nagle, Savills director and appointed receiver, said it was "business as usual" for companies based at the site.
"Our role is to continue to improve the shopping experience for the public by enhancing the tenant mix and bringing more occupiers to the centre," he said.
"The scheme will operate as usual and we will be working closely with the on-site team to not only ensure a smooth transition, but also to identify opportunities moving forward to augment the centre further."
Highcross Shopping Centre, which is owned by investment firm Hammerson and an Asian investor, suffered £63m of losses in 2021.
In recent years brands including Debenhams, Top Shop, House of Fraser, Carluccio's and Café Rouge have closed outlets within the centre.
Hammerson have been approached for comment.
